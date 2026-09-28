Five more medals for India from KIITians at Asian Games in Japan

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Bhubaneswar: KIITians (the students of Bhubaneswar-based KIIT University, founded by noted educationist Achyuta Samanta) continue to excel at the ongoing at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya of Japan as they won five more medals for India.

Vithya Ramraj won Bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles in 54.75 seconds. She had once equalled P. T. Usha’s national record; today, she broke it.

In the men’s javelin, Yashvir Singh won Silver with a personal best, and Rohit Yadav took Bronze. Murali Sreeshankar added a silver in the men’s long jump.

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With today’s two Silver and three Bronze medals, the KIITians have now won 16 medals for India at these Games.

“My congratulations to each of the medal winner and my best wishes to all our children still competing,” said Samanta in his reaction over the students’ achievement.