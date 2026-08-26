Five KISS students included in India Senior Rugby Teams for Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026

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Bhubaneswar: As many as five students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University have been selected to represent the India Senior Men’s and Women’s Rugby Teams at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Series 2026, scheduled to be held in Suzhou, China from 29th to 30th August 2026.

While Asis Sabar and Ganesh Dhangada Majhi have been included in the India Senior Men’s Rugby Team, Mama Naik, Nirmalya Rout and Dumuni Marndi have made it to the India Senior Women’s Rugby Team.

In preparation for this prestigious international tournament, Rugby India is conducting a National Coaching Camp at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Kolkata, West Bengal, from 19th July to 25th August 2026.

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Meanwhile, Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all five athletes. He encouraged them to give their very best while representing the nation and to bring further laurels to KIIT-KISS, Odisha and India.

Upendra Kumar Mohanty, the Vice President of the Odisha Rugby Football Association, also congratulated the selected players and extended his best wishes for their successful participation in the Asia Rugby Sevens Series 2026.

Also Read: Miss World India Nikita Porwal Speaks About KISS University Before The World