Five jawans of CoBRA battalion injured after a fierce gunfight breaks out between security forces and Maoists in Odisha-Jharkhand border

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Rourkela: Five jawans of CoBRA battalion have been injured after a fierce gunfight broke out between security forces and Maoists in the Saranda forests of West Singhbhum near Odisha-Jharkhand border on Wednesday.

The five injured security personnel who sustained injures during the encounter, have been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical facility. They are said to be out of danger.

The injured security personnel are COBRA 205 Battali9n Inspector Satyaprakash, Sailesh Kumar Dubey, Uttam Senapati, Jitendra Kumar Ray, Prem Kumar, jawan Jitendra Ray.

Police said a joint team of the CRPF’s COBRA Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and district police was carrying out a search operation when the forces encountered a Maoist group shifting its camp within the forest. As soon as the Maoists spotted them, they opened fire on them. Security personnel then took positions and fired back in retaliation.

The police have also claimed that several Maoists were killed and injured in the gun fight. However, the exact number of casualties or injuries on the Maoist side would only be known after the encounter concludes.

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