Five including CRPF Jawan arrested in jewellery shop loot case in Ganjam district

Berhampur: In a major breakthrough, Odisha police on Sunday busted the jewellery shop loot case which took place at Sunamohi village under Dharakote police station limits of Ganjam district and arrested as many as five looters including a CRPF Jawan.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chandrasekhar Badjatya alias Kalu, Iswara Pradhan, Rajkishore Sahu, Suryamani Sahu and Kaji Samsul, informed Aska SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra adding that one of them is a CRPF Jawan.

The SDPO also said that Kalu was the mastermind of the loot and everything was done as per his directions. A total of 16 cases are pending against Kalu, he said.

The SDPO further said that police also seized silver weighing 2 kilograms, gold weighing 150 grams and Rs 58,000 cash from the possessions of the arrested persons.

The Dharakote police started an investigation into the matter after one Gopal Krushna Jena filed a complaint alleging that the miscreants entered his Jewellery shop -Sri Rudra Sahi Jewellers- as customers and looted 3 kilograms of gold, 8 kilograms of silver ornaments, and Rs 2 lakh cash on July 13 while he was about to shut the shop.

In course of probe, Dharakote police came to know about the involvement of an inter-state gang with eight members and arrested five of them with the help of cops from the Surada, Seragarh and Aska police stations.

Further investigation is underway to trace and nab other three members of the gang, who are still at large, informed the SDPO.