Five Fire Service personnel suffer electrocution during rescue operation, hospitalized

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Baleshwar: In an unfortunate incident, a total of five fire service personnel suffered electric shocks while they were rescuing four people from a low-lying area on the outskirts of Baleshwar town.

According to reports, the fire service team had gone to rescue the four individuals who were stranded due to flooding in the Darji Pokhari area, on outskirts of Baleshwar town. However, they came in contact with an 11 KV live wire while transporting a power boat during a rescue operation.

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The five Fire Service personnel along with four civilians sustained serious injuries due to the electric shock and have been admitted to the Baleshwar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.