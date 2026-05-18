Five-Day Experts Advisory Committee Meeting Held at KIIT University

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Bhubaneswar: A five-day Experts Advisory Committee (EAC) meeting has begun at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar to strengthen technical and higher education in Indian languages.

This national-level meeting has been organized by the Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), a department under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The meeting will be held from May 18 to 22. The main objective of the meeting is to make the Fundamental Glossary of Electronics and Political Science in English, Hindi and Odia more simple, accurate and applicable.

Increasing the use of mother tongue in higher education and technical education and achieving the National Education Policy 2020 will be discussed in detail here. A standard Odia glossary is being prepared for about 2833 technical words in Electronics and about 4000 technical words in Political Science. The target is to convert 700 to 900 technical words into Odia every day.

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Linguists, educators, researchers and subject experts from various established institutions including KIIT, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIIT, KISS and OUTR have attended the meeting. On the occasion of today’s inauguration, KIT Vice President Dr. Ajay Pradhan, KIIT University Vice Chancellor Professor Sharanjit Singh and Registrar Professor Gyan Ranjan Mohanty highlighted the importance of technical education in mother tongue.

KIIT Professor and CS Director Professor Benu Gopal Mohapatra took charge as the main coordinator of the meeting, while Professor Sudhakar Sahu for Electronics Department and Dr. Rudra Narayan Mohanty for Political Science are working as coordinators. CSTT Assistant Director J.S. Rawat and Dr. S.A. Ansari from Delhi joined the workshop and discussed the preparation of the dictionary, while Ministry of Defence, DGQA, New Delhi Deputy Director Mr. Deepak Kumar Mishra also joined the inaugural session and expressed his views. He praised the system of KIIT and thanked Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KIMS, and also expressed his gratitude to the KIIT authorities.

Watch the video here:

Also read: KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta receives three significant honours in USA