Five convicts of Puri triple murder case get life imprisonment

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Puri: The five convicts of the sensational triple murder case, which occurred in Patnaikia Chaka area of Puri City in 2019, has been awarded life imprisonment by Additional District Magistrate Dr. Deepak Ranjan Sahoo on Monday.

While pronouncing the sentence, the Additional District Magistrate awarded life imprisonment to the convicts – Subal Behera, Shankar Behera, Mitu Behera, Punia Behera and Charan Behera.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of them and said that the convict who fails to pay the fine would undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.

It is to be noted here that the deceased Purnachandra Behera alias Punia, and his brother Krushna Behera and their relative Panchua Behera were brutally hacked to death at a busy market place under Satyabadi police limits at around 5 PM on July 14, 2019 over past enmity between two families.

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Following the murder, police launched an investigation after registering a case No. 114/2019 at Satyabadi Police Station and arrested all the accused persons. Police investigation revealed that the members of the two groups ( the family of the deceased persons and the family of murderers) are part of an extended family but had a property dispute between them. Due to which, the trio was killed.

Additional Public Prosecutor Tapaswini Mohanty had handled the case on behalf of the government.

Meanwhile, the verdict of the court reflects the commitment of Puri police for strong enforcement of the law against serious crimes and bringing the guilty to justice.

Also Read: Former ARI Sentenced To Undergo Rigorous Imprisonment