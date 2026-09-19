Five children burnt in a generator fire during Ganesh immersion in Ganjam

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Ganjam: Five children sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Purushottampur town of Ganjam district.

According to preliminary information, a generator had been placed on a tractor carrying the idol during the procession.

A petrol can was reportedly kept near the generator, while several children were sitting nearby and watching the procession.

The petrol can allegedly caught fire due to excessive heat from the generator, resulting in burn injuries to the five children.

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Following the incident, they were taken to a local Ayushman Arogya Mandir, where they received initial treatment.

Considering the severity of their injuries, the children were later shifted to a major hospital in Brahmapur for further treatment.

Further details about their condition are awaited.