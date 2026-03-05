Five candidates to file nominations for four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: Candidates will file their nominations today for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha. A total of five candidates are expected to submit nomination papers for these four seats, with today being the last day for filing nominations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Manmohan Samal, the state BJP president, and Sujeet Kumar, a Member of Parliament, as its candidates.

From the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Santrupt Misra is contesting from a seat considered almost certain for the party, while Dr Datteswar Hota has been nominated for the fourth seat.

Dr. Hota has received support from the Indian National Congress, while the BJP has extended support to independent candidate Dilip Ray.

An interesting contest is expected for the fourth seat. The proposers backing each candidate during today’s nomination process are likely to provide a clearer picture of the political alignments and the eventual outcome of the race.