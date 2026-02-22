Five arrested in minor student assault case in Odisha’s Kendrapara district

Advertisement

Kendrapara: Police have arrested five persons in Kendrapara district, including four teachers of a private school, in connection with the alleged assault of a minor Class 7 girl student, officials said on Saturday.

The accused are associated with Oxford School in the Rajkanika block of the district. A peon of the school has also been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The arrests were made after the victim’s family lodged a complaint before the Child Welfare Committee, prompting police to initiate an investigation.

A case has been registered at Rajkanika Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

District Magistrate of Kendrapara district, Raghuram R Iyer, said that the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has inquired into the alleged assault of a minor student and that police have arrested a few persons in connection with the case.

He added that the authorities are taking the matter seriously as the police probe continues.

Speaking to ANI, Iyer said, “The CWC has inquired into the matter. They have visited the place, and they have interacted with the family, and the police have arrested a few persons, and the police investigation has started.”

The Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Kendrapara district, Swagatika Patra, said that a complaint regarding the alleged assault of a student in a private school was received on February 18, following which an inquiry team was immediately constituted.

“… We received a complaint on the 18th regarding an allegation of student assault in a private school. An enquiry team was formed immediately, and we visited the school along with the parents. A report has been submitted, based on which the investigation will proceed,” Patra told ANI.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)