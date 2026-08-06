Five arrested in brown sugar smuggling racket in Ganjam

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Bhanjanagar: As many as five people, including the kingpin of a brown sugar racket, were arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district in connection with illegal drug trafficking.

As per sources, police from Bhanjanagar police station raided a house based on specific information, where they apprehended the five persons.

During the course of the raid and apprehension, the officers seized 44 gram of brown sugar, a car, a motorcycle, four mobile phones and cash worth Rs 14,000.

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According to police, the arrested persons had allegedly been operating in and around Bhanjanagar for the last few days and were involved in smuggling brown sugar.

Efforts are currently underway to trace their supply source and find out other involved in the racket, they added.

The Bhanjanagar Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) shared the details of the bust-up with the media at the police station.