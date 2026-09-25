Five arrested for bike theft in Kataka, prime accused used to sell stolen motorcycle at Rs 1200

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Kataka: In a major breakthrough, the CRRI Police in Kataka City today arrested as many as five individuals including the prime accused, who used to sell a stolen motorcycle at Rs 1200.

According to Kataka Zone 5 ACP Sudhanshu Bhushan Jena, the CRRI Police had launched an investigation into a bike theft case that occurred in the Bidyadharpur area of the City on September 22.

After obtaining leads while examining footage from 30 CCTV cameras, cops arrested the prime accused, whom they identified as Debashish Maharana, a habitual vehicle thief with 11 cases registered against him at various police stations.

Earlier, Maharana was arrested and was in the jail for the similar offence. However he continued to steal bikes even after being released from the jail.

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Based on inputs from Maharana, police also arrested four other individuals on charges of purchasing the stolen vehicles, informed the DCP.

Maharana used to steal vehicles from various localities of Kataka City, including Mahanadi Vihar, SCB Medical College, and Vidyadharpur and sell them for prices ranging between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,800, the DCP said adding that certain individuals knowingly purchased these stolen vehicles.

The Commissionerate Police has seized 10 stolen vehicles from the possessions of the accused persons.

All the accused persons were forwarded to the court after their arrest.