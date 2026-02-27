FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 to be held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 will be held at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from March 4 to 8.

For the first time in India, a Beach Volleyball World Championship is being hosted inside a university campus. The championship will bring together 52 countries, 82 teams and 164 international athletes, with over 300 accredited participants including Olympic gold medalists, coming to KIIT.

Extensive preparations have been made at KIIT University for this. All preparations have been made for this at the Dutee Chand Athletic Stadium.

All kinds of preparations are going on under the direct supervision of KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant. Dr. Samanta has given necessary suggestions to ensure that the stay and hospitality of the players and officials is as convenient as possible, keeping in mind the safety of the players and officials.

FIVB President Fabio Azevedo made the announcement while attending the Volleyball Grand Prix held in KIIT and KISS last December.

Considering the extensive facilities at KIIT and KISS and the pleasant environment of Odisha, Fabio announced that FIVB Beach Volleyball will be organized in Odisha for three consecutive years in 2026, 2027 and 2028 in collaboration with KIIT and KISS. ​​

On this occasion, Dr. Samanta said that we have always worked for the development of sports and sportspersons. Since volleyball is a rural and Olympic sport, KIIT and KISS has been making continuous efforts for its development for the last 8 years.

Traditional volleyball is usually played in rural areas. But it is difficult to get an opportunity in the Olympics. Yet, since beach volleyball is played with two people and Odisha has a vast coastline, we have made this plan keeping this in mind.

Dr. Samanta has expressed hope that the Indian beach volleyball team will soon get a chance in the Olympics. Dr. Achyuta Samant said that this will further enhance Odisha’s profile in the world and will lead to a significant development of tourism in Odisha.

