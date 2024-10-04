FIVB Grand Cross Award conferred on Prof Achyuta Samanta, Watch

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of huge pride and honour for Odisha and the entire nation that KIIT and KISS founder Prof Achyuta Samanta has been conferred with the FIVB Grand Cross Award.

Dr Ary S. Graça, the President of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) conferred the Grand Cross Award on Achyuta Samanta, the former president of Indian Volleyball Association, for his extraordinary development towards the development of volley ball and sports.

Samanta received the prestigious FIVB Grand Cross Award during a glittering event in the presence of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and host of dignitaries.

Notably, the FIVB Grand Cross is the highest honour given by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB). It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the sport of volleyball, beach volleyball and the FIVB.


