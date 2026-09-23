Fishing boat sinks at Aryapalli Jetty due to rough sea conditions

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Ganjam: A fishing boat sank at the Aryapalli sea jetty in Ganjam as the sea turned turbulent under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

High tides and rough sea conditions led to a rise in water levels around the jetty, causing the boat to submerge.

In view of the deteriorating sea conditions, the administration had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. Following the warning, local fishermen had secured their boats along the coastline near Aryapalli.

However, as the sea became increasingly rough and water levels rose in the jetty area, one of the boats was swept under the water. After learning about the incident, local fishermen immediately came together and launched a rescue operation.

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Following prolonged efforts, the boat was successfully pulled out of the water. However, the engine and several essential items kept inside the boat were submerged and reportedly damaged.

The affected fisherman has claimed losses of more than Rs 4 lakh due to the incident. Local fishermen have urged the authorities to provide government assistance and adequate compensation to the affected fisherman.

The incident comes amid rough sea conditions in coastal Odisha due to the prevailing deep depression.