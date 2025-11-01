Fishing ban enforced along Odisha coast for Olive Ridley turtle conservation

Advertisement

Paradeep: The state government has imposed a seven-month-long prohibition on sea fishing activity along the Odisha coast as part of the annual Olive Ridley turtle conservation programme. All fishing activity has been barred within 20 km of the coast at the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya. The fishing ban would remain effective from November 1–May 31, 2026.

The government enforces this ban every year to ensure the safety of marine animals during their breeding and mating season.

The ban will be enforced around the 160km area of the river mouths of Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya, which is known as the sea turtle congregation area and their buffer zones. The use of motor boats, trawlers, and mechanized fishing boats have been prohibited in the designated sea area during this prohibition period within 20 km from the sea turtle congregation area and their buffer zones in Dhamara, Devi and Rushikulya river mouths.

The prohibition will be strictly implemented as it is done every year as the turtles perish in larger numbers either by getting entangled in fishing nets or hit by fishing trawlers’ propellers.

It will be a multi-layered patrolling exercise involving forest, fisheries, and marine police besides the coast guard personnel, an official said. Moreover, two officer camps will be posted near Babubali, and Madali to ensure the safety of Olive Ridley turtles. To ensure effective patrolling, troller protection camp will be established in 14 places including Ekakula, Satavaya, Jaudiya, Dobandhi. A unit of APR force will be stationed in Babubali and Sasanapeg each.