Fishermen return to shore ahead of Cyclone Dana in Paradip: WATCH

Paradip: All the fishermen who were out in the sea have returned back to the shore ahead of the Cyclone Dana which is likely to make landfall between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24.



The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and with the help of the public announcement system they have been asked to return back to the shore. The fishermen are putting up their boats at a safer place.

The district administration is all prepared for the Cyclone Dana. Schools, colleges and cyclone shelters are all most ready. The administration have put focus on the Shandakuda Basti, Nuabazar Basti and Bauriapalanda basti in Paradip area. If required, the evacuation process of the people living in the coastal areas like Ersama, Kujanga, Balikuda will also be done.

As per the Meteorological Department, the well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression.

The system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (to be named as Cyclone ‘Dana’) by tomorrow (October 23) and further into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 24th October, the agency said.

It is likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th October and morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the IMD predicted.