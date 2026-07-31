Fishermen put lives at risk, save elderly man who was being swept away in Kani River, watch

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Kendrapada: Two fishermen put their lives at risk and successfully rescued an elderly man who was being swept away in the flood water of Kani River in Kendrapada district of the state today.

A 70-year-old man, a resident of Manapur village in Aali area, accidentally fell into the river from the bridge and was being swept away due to the vey current of the flood water. Fortunately, he could hold on to a tree after getting swept away for about 200 metres from the bridge.

Some villagers who noticed the elderly man at risk, alerted the local fishermen asking them to rescue him. Soon, two of the fishermen namely Ranjan Das and Srikant Sahoo entered the river with their boat and successfully rescued the elderly man.

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While speaking about the rescue operation, Ranjan said, “After getting information about the man, I sked another fisherman to go to the river and rescue him. We entered the river with my boat. Luckily the man was stuck on a tree and we were about notice him. We put our lives at risk as his life was at risk. If we cannot help people when they are in need of, then there’s no value of having a life.”

Meanwhile, the heroic action of Ranjan and Srikant has won the hearts of the villagers and has become a topic of discussion in the locality.