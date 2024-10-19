Fishermen catch crocodile in Daya River in Odisha’s Puri district, watch

Pipili: Fishermen caught a large crocodile in the River in Puri district of Odisha on Saturday. The said crocodile was like a terror for the local people. The fishermen alleged that despite urging the Forest Department several times to catch the said crocodile as nobody paid heed to their request, finally the fishermen decided to catch it at their own.

As per reports, a few days ago a huge crocodile was witnessed in the Daya River and later in the Makara River in Pipili area of Puri district in Odisha. As the crocodile was witnessed several times at different places of the River people then avoided to venture into the River for fishing and bathing.

The fear of the crocodile was affecting the livelihood of the people. Many fishermen depend on these Rivers for their livelihood. Hence, they were waiting for the forest department to catch the crocodile, but it never happened. Also, many boats were going to Chilika Lake by passing through this river. They stopped going due to the fear of the crocodile.

Now, getting no other options, the fishermen finally decided to catch the crocodile themselves. Today they spread the net and as the crocodile was trapped they caught it from the Daya River at Chupurungi of Kanas area.

The fishermen have lamented that even after catching the crocodile themselves the Forest department did not paid heed to the incident.

It is to be noted that earlier a number of people have died in different districts of Odisha due to crocodile attack.

