Fisherman Goes Missing In Sea in Puri

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Puri: A fisherman reportedly went missing in the sea after his boat capsized off the Puri coast in Odisha on Saturday.

The missing fisherman has been identified as K. Gopal from Penthakata Tinnala Baraf area in Puri.

As per reports, K. Gopal had gone into the sea for fishing in a boat along with other fishermen. Due to a mechanical snag, the boat broke down mid-sea. As a result he sought help.

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Accordingly, another boat went to rescue him. The boat reached upto the boat of the missing person and started pulling it towards the shore. However, while being towed back, the damaged boat overturned midway, following which K. Gopal went missing in the sea.

Search operation is underway to trace him.

Further reports awaited.