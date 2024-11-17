Fish businessman crushed under truck in Paradip

Paradip: The Chadakhai fervour took a dramatic turn for the locals of Atharabanki under Paradip Adarsh police station limits in Paradip district as a fish seller died on the spot after he was crushed by a truck while he was travelling on his bicycle for his fish business.

The deceased businessman was identified as Mahendra Jena of Balijhara slum. According to information, after buying fish for Chadakhai from Baliplat he was going to sell in Balijhara colony on his bicycle when the unpleasant accident occurred.

Locals tried to detain the driver but he fled the scene. They have protested on the Cuttack- Paradip road demanding compensation for the deceased.

Also Read: Conman manhandled for conning lakhs of rupees from woman promising them jobs