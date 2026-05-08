First Rath Yatra Coordination Meeting to be held today, discussions to be held on proper management

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Puri: The first Rath Yatra Coordination Meeting will be held today to ensure proper management of Rath Yatra 2026.The meeting will be chaired by Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Sudhanshu Mohan Samal.

To be held at Puri Town Hall, the meeting will focus on the smooth conduct of the upcoming Rath Yatra.

Discussions will cover the proper execution of Mahaprabhu’s rituals, drinking water arrangement, electricity, sanitation, and communication. Discussions will also be held on chariot construction, supply of wood for chariots, transport arrangements, disciplined darshan for devotees, law and order, traffic management, and railway arrangements.

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The officials will discuss how to prevent stampede deaths like those that happened last year.

Officers of all departments involved in the Rath Yatra will present the progress of their work before the RDC.

The District Collector, SP, Chief Administrator of Shrimandira, Shrimandira administrative officers, servitors, intellectuals, and media representatives will attend the meeting.