First phase of census to begin in Odisha from April 16

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Bhubaneswar: The first phase of the census in Odisha will begin from April 16 and will continue till May 15, informed Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) Nikhil Pavan Kalyan today.

While announcing the dates during a press conference at the Census Directorate office in Unit-9, Bhubaneswar, Kalyan said that the census will be organised in coordination with the Census Directorate under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Odisha government’s Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The DCO and DCR further said that a Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal will be operational from April 1 to April 15, in which the citizens will be allowed to submit their information online. The self-provided data will subsequently be verified by trained enumerators and supervisors when the conduct door-to-door visits from April 16 to May 15.

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Sharing more details, he informed that a total of 67 Master Trainers were trained at the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, who later prepared 1,552 Field Trainers. In return, the Field Trainers are currently training 1,00,875 enumerators (primary school teachers) and 17,282 supervisors (high school teachers) across the state.

During the state-wide census, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the state government will be the nodal department for the state and the District Collectors and Municipal Corporation Commissioners will function as Principal Census Officers, while the role of the Additional District Magistrates will be District Census Officers. Likewise, Tahsildars and Executive Officers of urban local bodies will serve as Charge Officers.