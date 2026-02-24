First of its kind in Odisha! Vedanta Aluminium deploys all-women power unit at Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has deployed Odisha’s first all-women power operations team, who will be responsible for managing a 135 MW power unit at its Jharsuguda facility, the world’s largest aluminium plant.

In the run-up to Women’s Day 2026, this comes as a significant reiteration of the company’s commitment to building a diverse workplace across its operations, while fostering greater inclusivity within India’s mining and metals industry.

Modern aluminium smelters require a continuous, reliable supply of energy to function effectively, making power operations an important aspect of the overall aluminium manufacturing process. Vedanta Aluminium’s mega plant in Jharsuguda features a power generation capacity of 3615 MW, which includes 4 units of 600 MW each and 9 units of 135 MW each. The all-women team is now set to handle the day-to-day operations of an entire 135 MW thermal power generation unit.

An initiative undertaken in partnership with business partner NGSL, qualified female engineers have been onboarded across various operations and maintenance roles, including desk engineers, turbine operators, mill operators, switchgear operators, and more. Together, they represent diverse branches of engineering, including Electricals and Mechanical. The selected team members will undergo a comprehensive six-month training program in technical, operational & leadership capability building, through a mix of onsite and classroom-based training.

Commenting on the milestone, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “This initiative demonstrates that women are not just participating in heavy industry, they are leading critical operations. Entrusting a 135 MW power unit to an all-women team reflects our belief that capability defines leadership. As we progress toward 30% women representation by 2030, we remain committed to setting benchmarks for inclusive industrial growth in India.”

According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26, the State’s female labour force participation rate has risen from 37.6% in 2022 to 48.7% in 2024, surpassing the national average. In line with this momentum, Vedanta Aluminium has been steadily advancing gender diversity by creating meaningful pathways for women to thrive in core industrial roles.

At Jharsuguda, this includes pioneering milestones such as India’s first all‑women potline team, the company’s first all‑women locomotive crew, and Agnivahini, its all‑women fire and emergency response team, alongside being the first company in Odisha to introduce women employees into night‑shift operations through the Shree Shakti initiative.

Further, the company supports women across life stages through flexible working arrangements, including a ‘No‑Questions‑Asked’ work‑from‑home policy, while also identifying and developing high‑potential women leaders through tailored growth initiatives.