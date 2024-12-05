First of its kind in Eastern India! AIIMS Bhubaneswar dedicates 4D Spine and Gait Analysis Lab

Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS Bhubaneswar has added a significant milestone in healthcare by inaugurating the 4D Spine and Gait Analysis Lab, the first of its kind in Eastern India. The state-of-the-art facility, housed in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR), was dedicated to the public by Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas on the occasion of International Day of People with Disability.

The newly established lab features cutting-edge technologies, including Prosthetic and Orthotic Services, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy units, and other allied services. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Biswas emphasised that the integration of these facilities would enhance the PMR department’s capability to provide a holistic approach to patient care. “This lab will enable AIIMS Bhubaneswar to offer high-quality, personalized rehabilitation services to a wide range of patients, including those with locomotor disabilities, musculoskeletal conditions, and sports injuries,” he added.

This advanced technology (4D Spine and Gait Analysis Lab) evaluates and quantifies spinal deformities while providing real-time biomechanical data on the body’s joints. It is particularly beneficial for managing conditions such as Stroke, Scoliosis, Neck and low back pain, post-polio residual paralysis, Myopathy and neuropathy.

Additionally, the lab offers real-time gait analysis for sports rehabilitation, aiding athletes in recovery and performance enhancement. The non-invasive system is free from radiation hazards and provides precise diagnostics, identifying hidden injuries, musculature disturbances, body balance, and foot pressure systems, informed Dr. Jagannatha Sahoo, Head of the PMR Department.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida (Medical Superintendent), Dr. R. N. Sahu (HOD Neurosurgery), Dr. Sanjib Kumar Bhoi (HOD Neurology), Rasmi Ranjan Sethy (DDA, I/c), and R. P. Toppo (SE).

This ground-breaking initiative reaffirms AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions and marks a significant step forward in rehabilitation medicine.