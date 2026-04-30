First of its kind! BSE Odisha to issues certificates in Odia language

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Cuttack: In what can be consider as a first of its kind decision, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is all set to issue certificates in Odia language.

According to BSE president Srikanta Tarai, the board has decided to issue the annual exam certificates both Odia and English.

The results of Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) Examination 2026 will be announced on May 2. The results of the State Open School Certificate Examination, 2026(1st) and Madhayama Examination, 2026 will also be published on the same day.

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While the annual exam results will be declared at 4 PM, it will be made available in the website www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 6 PM onwards.

The results will also be available through SMS where there is no internet facility. For this candidates have to “Type OR10<RollNo> and send SMS to 5676750 to get the results”.