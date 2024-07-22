First Monday of Shravan: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of devotees and Kaudias thronged Lord Shiva temple across Odisha for Jala Lagi on the first Monday of sacred month of Shravan.

Hundreds of Lord Shiva devotees were seen standing in a long queue at the centuries old Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to pour holy water on Shivalinga and offer their special prayers on the first Monday of the month. All the devotees also observe fast on every Mondays of the month.

Notably, in the month of Shravan, kaudias wearing saffron clothes collect holy water from rivers, make Shivalingas on the river bed and worship them before embarking on a long walk to a Shiva temples.

The kaudias carry the water in two containers made of clay or brass or copper attached to a bamboo stick decorated with accessories believed to be loved by the Lord. With water on their shoulder, they time their walk to ensure they reach the Shiva temple of their choice early on Monday morning and then pour the water on the Shivalingas.

During this period, the Bol Bom devotees don’t shave their beard and take only complete vegetarian food without onion and garlic.

It is believed that the special prayers and offerings paid to the Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan are answered by him.

The month of Shravan began today (July 19) and will continue till Rakhi Purnima or Gamha Purnima.