First Floodwater of the Season Enters Chilika Lake, locals happy, know why

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Brahmagiri: The first floodwater of the season has entered Chilika Lake. According to reports, the floodwater is flowing into Chilika through Badagotha in Kanas block of Puri district in Odisha.

At the Triveni Ghat in Badagotha, water from the Daya, Bhargavi, and Luna rivers has converged and is entering the lake with a strong current.

As per reports, due to low tide in Chilika, the lake is drawing in a large volume of water. As a result, floodwater levels in Puri district have started to recede.

Local residents have expressed relief after the floodwater entered Chilika because the areas that remained waterlogged for a long time are also seeing water levels drop.

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However, the administration has advised people living near rivers and water bodies to remain alert.

The Water Resources Department and district administration are closely monitoring the inflow of floodwater into Chilika. Water levels, river currents, and the situation in low-lying areas are under continuous observation.

With a large volume of floodwater now being discharged into Chilika, officials expect the flood situation in Puri district to improve further in the coming days.