First cut-off list for Plus 2 admission in Odisha published, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The first cut-off list for Plus 2 admission in Odisha has been published on Saturday, said reports. Total number of students first selected in the first list is 4,26,472.

The total number of applicants was 4,76,093.

In the various streams, here is the list of the number of students selected, that is 2,71,492 in Arts

24,354 in Commerce and 1,17,273 in Science and 4,978 in Vocational studies. And as many as 8,375 have been selected in Upasastri studies.

Gender wise 2,03,755 boys have been selected whereas 2,22,697 girls have ben chosen in the first list. It is worth mentioning that, Ravenshaw College is ahead in Plus 2 admission in Odisha cut-off percentage in all the streams. The cut-off in Ravenshaw College for arts stream is 75.17 percent this year.