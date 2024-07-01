First case in Odisha registered under new criminal laws: DCP Prateek Singh

Bhubaneswar: Post the implementation of the new criminal laws across the country, the first case was reported to the Commissionerate police in Bhubaneswar, said DCP Prateek Singh.

It is worth mentioning that, the first case was registered under Lakshmi Sagar Police Station under the Commissionerate Police. The case was a charge of an attempted murder. Earlier, the case was filed under IPC 307. Now the first case has been filed in the section 126 (2), 115 (2), 109, 118 (1) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports further said that, Bhubaneswar DCP informed that the second case has also been also been registered under Khandagiri police station. However, after the implementation of the new law, the investigation can be expedited. Radical change can be done in the previous system, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

The legal system of India is all set to enter a new era today as the new criminal laws shall come into force. The country shall move from colonial set of laws to contemporary ones.

The three new criminal laws that is Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will be implemented nationwide on Monday. They are set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The new laws aim to modernise the justice system by introducing features like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summonses via SMS, and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all serious offences.

Following the notification of the three new criminal laws on December 25, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) initiated several preparations to ensure their effective implementation and to raise awareness among all stakeholders, including police, prisons, prosecutors, judicial, forensic personnel, and the general public.

