First budget of BJP Government in Odisha, appropriation bill today

Bhubaneswar: First budget of BJP Government in Odisha to be presented today, appropriation bill likely to be issued for approval.

The appropriation bill will be presented in the Assembly today. After a break of three days, the Odisha Assembly session will resume today. The 2024-25 Budget Appropriation Bill will be introduced in the House.

The Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will introduce the Bill in the House. The Chief Minister will seek the approval of the assembly for the expenditure of the first budget of the new government.

The Chief Minister presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 on July 25. The budget has an expenditure of 2 lakh 65 thousand crore rupees. This is 15 percent more than last year. The new government has announced 19 new schemes in the budget.

While the cost claims of various departments have been discussed, the cost claims of 23 departments have been included in the bill said reports.