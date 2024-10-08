First Bone Bank of East India inaugurated at SCB Medical in Cuttack; Know how bones will be collected, preserved and transplanted freely

Cuttack: The long wait is now over as the first Bone Bank of East India has been inaugurated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling inaugurated the much-awaited health facility and added a new chapter in the health sector of the State.

With the inauguration of the Bone Bank at SCB Medical, now bones can be collected from the accident victims and the bodies brought for cadaveric transplantation and preserved for transplantation with patients, said the Minister.

The bone transplantation service at the bone bank at SCB will be provided free of cost, he added.

While speaking to the media person about the new health services, Prof. Dr Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, the HOD of Orthopedics Department said, “We conduct over 500 heap replacement, knee replacement and hemiarthroplasty and use a part of the femur of the patient. As of now, we are collecting small pieces of bones like heaps. If we collect a heap of a person it will be 50 to 100 grams and instead of dumping it we are preserving it. But when the cadaveric will be collected during the heart or kidney transplantation, we can, if needed, collect big size bones and preserve them in the bone bank.”

Narrating about the bone collection, preservation and transplantation, said, “After collecting the bone, it will be kept in defridger. When need to use, it will go under the thawing process (it means the bone will be kept at a heat system to bring it into a normal temperature). After this, samples will be collected for culture and after that only the bone will be used in people’s body.”

“If we preserve it in minus 40 degrees it can be stored for two years, if stored in minus 80 degrees, it can be stored for five years. But in the fridge-dry method, it can be stored for an unlimited period of time,” he added.

He further said that currently, we are not getting the bones from other hospitals. Because first of all, we have enough to meet the need and storing the bones which we collect from the OTs and secondly there might be problem as there is no proper facilities for transportation and storage.

