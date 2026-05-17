Firing at Coal trader’s house in Sundergarh, security guards narrowly escape

Advertisement

Sundergarh: Shots were fired at the residence of coal trader Sanjay Nand in Sundergarh district late last night.

As per reports, some youths first arrived at Sanjay Nand’s house and picked up an argument with the security personnel deployed there. After creating a ruckus, they left the spot. A short while later, the same group returned on motorcycles and fired multiple rounds at the house before fleeing from the scene.

The security guards present outside the house had a narrow escape. Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing.

Advertisement

On receiving information about the incident, town police immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation. Weapons have been seized from the scene. The incident is suspected to be linked to illegal coal trading and business rivalry in the mining area.

Raids are underway to identify and nab the attackers. Further investigation is in progress.