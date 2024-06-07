Firecracker explosion in Puri yet another succumbs, death toll rises to 16

Puri/Bhubaneswar: According to the information available from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner in a special press release the death toll in the Puri firecracker explosion in Odisha has risen to 16.

It is worth mentioning that the second inquiry meeting presided over by Special Relief Commissioner was held in the Circuit House conference room. The meeting was last held on June 5 and was incomplete. Today, the police administration, two members of the victim’s family are present in the meeting.

The SRC said, “As per the information of Health and Family Welfare Department yet another person died due to unfortunate fire tragedy in Puri.” The press release said, “In this connection, total death toll was raised to 16 (sixteen). The Collector of Puri has taken steps for payment of Rs. 4.00 lakh each towards ex-gratia assistance to the next of kins of deceased persons.”

Further it is worth mentioning that, he ordered a hi-level probe into the matter by the Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Earlier today, in the firecracker explosion in Puri the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The CM wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle in Odia that roughly translates as, “Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pond.”

The CM further said, “The government of Odisha has directed the Chief Secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the entire system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health at the earliest. Praying to Lord Jagannath”

Some people jumped into the water during the explosion. Suspecting that someone may have drowned, scuba divers and ODRAF team searched the Narendra tank, but nothing was found.