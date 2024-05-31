Firecracker explosion in Puri: Scientific team, forensic experts initiate probe

Puri: A probe has been initiated into the firecracker explosion in Puri that occurred on May 29. The police had lodged a suo motto FIR in this regard. The scientific team and forensic experts have initiated a probe into the matter starting from Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that, Raju Rao who is said to be the main accused in the incident, has died yesterday whil his son’s health condition is critical. Chandan Bhoi, who was also involved in the is in a critical condition.

Yesterday Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena visited the scene and took details about the firecracker explosion in Puri incident. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik granted a ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Puri firecracker explosion incident that took place on May 29.

Further it is worth mentioning that, he ordered a hi-level probe into the matter by the Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Earlier today, in the firecracker explosion in Puri the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The CM wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle in Odia that roughly translates as, “Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pond.”

The CM further said, “The government of Odisha has directed the Chief Secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the entire system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health at the earliest. Praying to Lord Jagannath”

Some people jumped into the water during the explosion. Suspecting that someone may have drowned yesterday, scuba divers and ODRAF team searched the Narendra tank, but nothing was found. Three people died and more than 35 were injured due to the explosion. Reports say that the health condition of some of the injured who are being treated in Cuttack Bhubaneswar is still critical.