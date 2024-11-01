Firecracker explosion in Puri, one more succumbs and 1 still critical

Puri: In the firecracker explosion in Puri, yet another youth succumbed to his injuries. It has been reported that he died while undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar.

However it is worth mentioning that another youth had died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical Center in Cuttack.

According to information, three people were injured in an explosion during the preparation of firecrackers at Batagaon under Puri Sadar police station yesterday. Two of them were in critical condition. One was admitted to SCB Medical Center. Further two of them have died while another one is undergoing treatment.