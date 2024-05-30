Firecracker explosion in Puri: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik grants compensation of Rs. 4 lakh to kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik granted a ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Puri firecracker explosion incident that took place on May 29.

Further it is worth mentioning that, he ordered a hi-level probe into the matter by the Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC). Earlier today, in the firecracker explosion in Puri the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed his grief and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The CM wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle in Odia that roughly translates as, “Sorry to hear about the accident near Puri Narendra pond.”

The CM further said, “The government of Odisha has directed the Chief Secretary and the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured and monitor the entire system. All the medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Wishing everyone good health at the earliest. Praying to Lord Jagannath”

In the incident of firecrackers explosion in Puri as many as 30 people have been injured and one has died said reliable reports. The incident took place on May 29 (Wednesday) late at night near Narendra pond where the Chappa Khela rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings was underway.

As per latest reports in this regard, more than 35 people have been injured in this accident. As of now, a total of eight injured in the firecracker explosion have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The health condition of four people among those seven is said to be critical. Most of those injured are being treated in Cuttack SCB.

According to the information available a few others injured in the incident have been admitted to various private hospitals in the Puri and Bhubaneswar.