Fire mishap at private hospital in Cuttack: 11-day infant succumbs while undergoing treatment

Cuttack: In a latest development in the Cuttack private hospital fire mishap case, an 11-day infant who was undergoing treatment at Shishu Bhawan here succumbed to its injury today.

Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Pardeep Kumar Jena informed that the toddler who is a resident of Bhadrak area died today while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Over 45 patients including some children were reportedly shifted from a private hospital to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Shishu Bhawan and another private hospital after a fire mishap yesterday.

The health condition of the 17 patients who were shifted to the SCB Hospital is said to be stable. Likewise, 17 patients were rushed to Shishu Bhawan while the rest were admitted at another private hospital. Out of the 17 patients at Sishu Bhawan, two were discharged after their treatment. But unfortunately an infant died today. The other 14 are still undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

Health & Family Welfare Mukesh Mahaling along with the health secretary today visited Shishu Bhawan and SCB Hospital and took stock of the health condition of the patients. Mahaling directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the patients.