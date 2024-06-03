Fire in Shopping mall in Gajapati of Odisha, property worth lakhs destroyed

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
fire in shopping mall gajapati

Gajapati: In a shocking incident, a fire was experienced in a shopping mall in Gajapati district of Odisha and property worth lakhs was destroyed. The incident has been reported from Parlakhemundi city of Gajapati district.

According to reports, though Kalabaisakhi was experienced in the district a mall was burnt to ashes. Furniture worth more than five crores. It is believed that the fire broke out due to a short circuit late at night.

Due to the storm, the electricity connection was cut off and the mall was closed at around eight o’clock in the night. However, there was an inverter connection in the malls. The fire is believed to have occurred due to a short circuit from the inverter battery. Firefighters on alert first tackled the fire by cutting the shutters of the shopping mall. But in the meantime, clothes worth more than five lakhs have been burnt to ashes.

Also Read: Major Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Odisha’s Keonjhar, 4 Injured

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9205 news 56 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.