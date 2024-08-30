Fire in Koraput Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital, see details here

Koraput: A fire in Koraput Shahid Laxman Naik Medical College Hospital has been reported by reliable sources on Friday.

According to reports, the fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit in the Women and Child Department SNCU.

Many children have been seriously injured in the fire in the hospital said reports. The Deputy Collector and the fire department and hospital authorities are present at the spot.

Firefighters continued to douse the fire. However, it is worth mentioning here that all the newborn babies and mothers in the ward are being shifted elsewhere.