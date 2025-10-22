Fire in garments store in Gunupur of Odisha, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Advertisement

Gunupur: In a shocking incident, there has been a fire in a garment store in Gunupur of Rayagada district in Odisha. The shop has been completely reduced to ashes.

Reports say that, a terrible fire broke out in a garment shop near the old bus stand in Gunupur. Clothes worth lakhs of rupees were burnt to ashes in the fire. Four people were trapped on the top of the three-storey building after the fire broke out.

Two fire brigades from Gunupur and Gumda reached the spot and doused the fire after a long toil of four hours. It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

