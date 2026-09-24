Fire Guts Tent House Store Room in Bhubaneswar, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a tent house store room in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar yesterday night. The incident took place in Paikarapur. As per the claim, the fire mishap reduced tent materials worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

As per reports, the fire broke out suddenly in the store room late last night. Locals noticed smoke billowing out from inside and alerted the Fire Services department.

On being informed, fire personnel from Tamando fire station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after hectic efforts.

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The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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