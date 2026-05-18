Fire Guts Food Court in Bhubaneswar’s Jagamara, Four Shops Reduced to Ashes

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Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a food court in Jagamara area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, in the wee hours of Monday. The fire reportedly destroyed four shops and severely damaging several others nearby.

According to reports, the fire started around 4:30 am in the food court located near a private college. Flames quickly engulfed the premises, reducing all goods in four shops to ashes. Adjacent shops also suffered damage.

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On receiving information, fire brigade personnel from Tomando rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

While a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, fire department officials said the exact cause is still under investigation.