Fire guts down trailer on road near Rairakhol

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Rairakhol: A major fire broke out in a moving trailer truck near Kadaligarh Toll Plaza on the Rairakhol-Boudh road in Odisha late at night, creating panic among commuters. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames in the middle of the road.

According to reports, the trailer was on its way from Angul to Balangir when the driver suddenly noticed smoke coming out of the vehicle. Realising the danger, both the driver and helper immediately jumped out, narrowly escaping a major mishap.

Soon after receiving information, the Rairakhol Fire Services team rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after a lengthy operation. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have started due to a short circuit in the vehicle.

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The incident temporarily affected traffic movement on the route as the burning trailer blocked part of the road. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Notably, a similar incident had occurred last month near Sundhimunda under Sindhekela police limits in Balangir district, where a car travelling towards Bhawanipatna suddenly caught fire on the roadside. A couple travelling in the vehicle had a narrow escape after getting out in time. Firefighters later controlled the blaze, while traffic movement remained disrupted for some time.