 Fire guts down Optical shop in Sambalpur

Advertisement

Sambalpur: A major fire broke out in Sambalpur, reducing an optical shop to ashes in the Fatak area. The blaze rapidly engulfed the shop, leaving onlookers shocked as the fire spread uncontrollably within minutes.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5:45 AM. The fire quickly spread to the first floor, causing significant damage to property. Fire services rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after prolonged efforts.

Advertisement

Preliminary information suggests that a transformer spark shortly before the incident may have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident, and nearby shops remained unaffected. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.