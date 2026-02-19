Fire guts cloth merchant’s house in Barbil of Odisha

Advertisement

Keonjhar : A major fire broke out at the house of a cloth merchant in Keonjhar district of Odisha. The incident occurred in Barbil, causing property damage worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the reports, the fire erupted near Money Tower in Ward No. 6 of the Barbil Municipality. A cotton warehouse and office stationery materials were completely gutted in the blaze. The fire reportedly started from the stocked cotton and later spread to two stationery shops nearby.



The incident took place around 4 AM. As the locals saw this they informed the fire brigade. Four fire brigade units reached the spot soon and managed to bring the fire under control.

Police even reached the spot in some time and started investigation and investigation is under way. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.