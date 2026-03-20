Fire erupts inside Priyadarshini market in Bhubaneswar’s CRP, no casualities

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Bhubaneswar: A major fire erupted inside the Priyadarshini market near CRP square in capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday. No casualities were reported. Six fire brigade vehicles have been deployed to douse the blaze.

Sources revealed that the fire started in a teddy and toy shop inside the market complex. the fire spread rapidly due to the presence of teddys which are made of cotton and plastic toys.

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On being informed, the Fire department personnel reached the spot and started an operation to douse the flame.

The blaze has caused loss in lakhs for the shop owner. Further reports awaited.

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