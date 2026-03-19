Fire erupts at a chemical factory in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A chemical factory near Jayantpur Square in Sambalpur district caught fire on Thursday morning. Though, no causalities were reported due to the incident, locals panicked fearing severe consequences.

As per reports, the fire erupted around 8 am, engulfing the factory premises in thick smoke and flames. Upon being informed, fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene, and after sustained firefighting efforts, the blaze was brought under control.

Fortunately, all workers present inside the factory at the time of the incident are safe, and no casualties have been reported.

Advertisement

The incident has raised concerns over safety measures at the factory, with locals pointing out that similar fires have occurred at the same location three times in the past.

Residents demanded strict action to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.