Fire Department Constable Accused of Dowry Harassment, Forced Abortion by Wife

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Bhubaneswar: A woman has levelled serious allegations of dowry harassment and forced abortion against her husband, who works as a constable in the Fire Services Department in Odisha. She has alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental torture for nearly six years over dowry demands, including demands for a car and a Bullet motorcycle.

The woman has lodged a complaint at the Nandankanan police station in Bhubaneswar, seeking the arrest of her husband and justice.

According to the complaint, the woman married Sarbeswar Behera, a resident of Dhenkanal district, in 2019. Sarbeswar is currently serving as a constable in the Fire Services Department. The couple also has a son.

The woman alleged that shortly after their marriage, her husband’s alleged harassment increased. She claimed that he would frequently assault her over dowry and also threaten to kill their son.

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According to her allegations, Sarbeswar repeatedly demanded additional dowry in the form of a car and a Bullet motorcycle, and subjected her to regular physical and mental torture.

She has also made a serious allegation that she was forced to undergo an abortion against her will.

The woman further alleged that she had earlier submitted a written complaint at Nandankanan police station, but no strong action was taken by the police. She has now approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), seeking intervention in the matter.

She has demanded a detailed investigation into the allegations and the arrest of her husband.