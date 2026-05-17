Fire Breaks Out on Patha Utsav Stage in Nimapada With Dy CM Present, Doused Quickly

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Nimapada: A fire broke out on the Patha Utsav stage in Nimapada today. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida was present on the stage as chief guest when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was doused within a short time.

As per reports, the Patha Utsav was organized by the Nimapada Notified Area Council today. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida attended the programme as chief guest.

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She was on stage releasing the mascot of “Utkarsh Nimapara 2.0” when small fireballs from burst crackers fell on the stage and ignited a fire. The sparks dropped on the carpet spread across the stage.

The incident triggered panic on the stage. In the absence of a fire extinguishing system, people present doused the flames by hitting them with slippers and pouring water from drinking bottles. The situation was brought under control quickly and the event resumed shortly after.